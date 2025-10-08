PBBM plays grandpa waiting game

At 68, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. admitted that he is ready to become a “lolo,” expressing hope that his three sons will marry and start their own families.

Marcos discussed his family life in the fifth episode of his podcast, confirming he would encourage his sons to settle down.

“Well, I’m at the stage in my life where I would say, yes, please,” Marcos said. However, he quickly added a humorous wish for his future daughters-in-law: “I would also add good luck. Knowing my sons, good luck with that.”

The President offered few specifics about his sons’ romantic lives but described their distinct personalities.

His eldest, Ilocos Norte First District Representative Sandro Marcos, has followed his father and grandfather into politics.

His second son, Simon, maintains a private life, working as an analyst in the private sector. Simon holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from Oxford Brookes University and makes occasional public appearances with his family.

The youngest, Vincent (Vinny), often accompanies his parents at public events. Like his brothers, he studied in England and works as a software engineer. Vinny currently serves as chairman of the Bagong Pilipinas Youth, a movement aimed at empowering young Filipinos.

Marcos said he has always treated his sons as “whole persons” rather than children. “I never did baby talk. I thought that’s the most silly thing to do,” he said. “And I just dealt with them as people.”

Despite their different personalities, Marcos said he has developed a unique way of connecting with each of them.