Maguindanao councilor nabbed for illegal firearms

A municipal councilor from Maguindanao and his companion were arrested Tuesday in Camarines Norte for illegal possession of high-powered firearms and firearm components, the Police Regional Office 5 (PRO5) of the Philippine National Police reported Wednesday.

Saudi Lakman Kusain, a Sangguniang Bayan member of Datu Salibo and Norodin Kaladsoy Abdulmutalib, were apprehended around 8:30 a.m. last 7 October in Barangay Tabugon, Sta. Elena. Both men are residents of Barangay Pagatin, Maguindanao.

The two suspects were intercepted while inside a white Mitsubishi Strada pickup truck. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a concealed compartment near the chassis number on the rear-lower right side.

Inside the hidden compartment, authorities seized one upper receiver and one lower receiver of an M16A1 rifle, an M16A1 rifle barrel, and a 9mm pistol without a serial number and its magazine.

Officers also recovered 61 total M16 rifle front sights — 10 found with the other components and an additional 51 separately.

The arrests were made under a joint intelligence-driven operation led by the Highway Patrol Group-Special Operations Division and multiple police and special forces units.

The suspects are being held and face charges for violating Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Authorities said they are investigating the possible origin and intended use of the confiscated parts.