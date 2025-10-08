DMW confirms death of Filipino seafarer injured in Gulf of Aden attack

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed the death of the Filipino seafarer who was injured during the 29 September attack on the Dutch-flagged cargo vessel MV Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said on Wednesday that he is en route to Djibouti with DMW Assistant Secretary Jerome Pampolina, along with the seafarer’s wife and sister, to coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the shipowner on the repatriation of the remains of the deceased seafarer.

“We convey the sad news of the passing of the Filseafarer critically injured during the Sept. 29 attack on the MV Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden. Our deepest sympathies to his family. Per the President’s direct, we are providing them with full support and assistance,” Cacdac said.

The deceased seafarer was one of two Filipinos injured in the attack. In an earlier statement, Cacdac said one sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.

A total of 12 Filipino crew members were aboard the MV Minervagracht, which was struck by an explosive device. They were rescued through international naval operations following the attack. Eleven of the Filipino crew members have since been repatriated to the Philippines.

The vessel, operated by Dutch shipping company Spliethoff, was in international waters southeast of Yemen’s port of Aden when the incident occurred. It had 19 crew members, including nationals from Russia, Ukraine, and Sri Lanka.