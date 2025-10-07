PSEi gains 1.39% on softer inflation

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose 1.39% to 6,083.83 on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, rebounding from the 6,000 level as investors took positions after a softer September inflation print of 1.7%. The figure lifted sentiment and strengthened expectations of possible monetary easing by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Trading remained thin, with turnover at P4.19 billion—below the P5.93 billion year-to-date average—as foreign investors posted net outflows of P218.10 million.

All sectors advanced, led by financials up 2.23%. Market breadth was positive with 97 gainers and 92 losers.

Political tensions over alleged anomalies in flood control projects continued to dampen investor confidence, particularly in infrastructure-linked stocks.

Universal Robina Corporation (PSE: URC) led gainers, climbing 5.23% to P74.50, while Puregold Price Club, Inc. (PSE: PGOLD) fell 1.19% to P41.55.

The peso closed at P58.07 against the US dollar, according to the Bankers Association of the Philippines.

With inflation easing but sentiment still cautious, investors are expected to stay selective while awaiting BSP policy cues and foreign flow trends.