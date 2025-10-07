Pangilinan declines Blue Ribbon Committee chairmanship

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan declined the possibility of leading the Blue Ribbon Committee, citing his commitment to championing food security and agriculture.

Pangilinan currently sits as chairperson of three Senate Committees, namely Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform; Justice and Human Rights; and Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes.

"[It] would be unwise to accept a fourth committee, more so the powerful Blue Ribbon Committee. I have championed the country’s food security and agriculture sector for the last 15 years," he said.

"I believe it is in helping address the serious and dire challenges of the agri sector that I can best serve our country with my utmost," he added.

Pangilinan furthered that he was still hoping Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson would change his mind and reconsider his resignation as the head of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

"But it is clear now that it is not to be. I respect his decision," he added.

Pangilinan's name is among the others considered, including Senators JV Ejercito, Raffy Tulfo, Risa Hontiveros, and Pia Cayetano. Ejercito and Tulfo also earlier declined interest in chairing the Blue Ribbon Committee.

Traditionally chaired by a member of the majority bloc, the Blue Ribbon Committee is one of the most influential panels in the Senate, tasked with investigating government corruption and accountability issues.

The Senate majority bloc will have a caucus on Wednesday, 8 October, to decide who will next chair the Blue Ribbon Committee.