Ukay-ukay in Paris

Attending Paris Fashion Week entails a lot of glamor as attendees, always brand-conscious, are expected to dress to impress.

But not photographer Shakira Luna, who came in everything vintage — from outfit, to bags, to shoes.

Luna, featured in One Filipino TV blog, admitted she was there to cover for Vogue Philippines and unabashedly shared her seemingly unique sartorial taste.

"I'm wearing ukay-ukay," Luna happily shared.

"I'm wearing a vintage cloth. I love the shoulder since I'm going to the Schiaparelli show. I want it to be more boxy. And then I have a second-hand bag and second-hand boots from eBay. Everything I wear is second-hand, vintage, or ukay-ukay," she added.