MakatiMed sparks hope amid Breast Cancer Awareness month

Makati Medical Center illuminated its facade in pink on Wednesday, 1 October, joining hospitals nationwide in marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The simultaneous pink lighting at 6 p.m. was organized by the Philippine College of Surgeons to highlight unity in the fight against the prevalent cancer.

Before the lighting, the hospital held a program where officials and survivors spoke about the importance of the campaign.

“We want to assure everyone that Makati Medical Center will always support worthwhile causes such as this, which promotes Breast Cancer Awareness,” said Dr. Saturnino P. Javier, co-interim president and CEO and medical director of MakatiMed.

“Breast cancer remains a pressing health concern for many women and has accounted for many serious cases at MakatiMed,” he added.

Dr. Jaime S. Songco, chairperson of the Department of Surgery, said the color pink represents “the brave women and men who continue to fight breast cancer — the survivors who inspire us with courage, and the loved ones we remember with affection.”

“May this light serve as a reminder that early detection saves lives, that support strengthens the journey, and that together, we can move closer to a future free of breast cancer,” Songco said.

Meantime, Dr. Catherine SC Teh of the Department of Surgery emphasized that the ceremony symbolizes the shared mission to fight cancer and reminds patients they are “never alone.”

The program featured heartfelt conversations with breast cancer survivors, including Bb. Pilipinas Universe 1997 Abbygale Arenas-de Leon, broadcast journalist and ICanServe Foundation founding president Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, Binibining Pilipinas International 1991 Maria Patricia Betita and MakatiMed Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Ma. Lourdes G. Gozali, alongside Michelle Dayrit Soliven.