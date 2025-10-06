LGUs pressed to secure flu vaccines for elderly

As influenza-like illness continues to rise across the country, a vaccine advocate pressed local government units (LGUs) to act promptly to protect high-risk individuals, such as senior citizens.

Dr. Mikaella Jeleene Salinas Asoy, lead convenor of Bayan Bakuna, warned that delays in vaccination could leave thousands of Filipino elderly vulnerable to severe and costly flu complications.

In Quezon City, flu-like illnesses have already surpassed the epidemic threshold, with 152 cases reported from 13 August to 13 September.

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, Inc., also reported a 10 percent increase in patient admission, noting that hospitals are "mostly full" as the rainy season intensifies.

“With vaccine allocations from the national government still uncertain this late in the year, seniors must be protected without delay,” Asoy said.

“LGUs should immediately coordinate with the DOH for available allocations or, if none are provided, procure vaccines locally and roll out vaccination drives before cases surge further," she added.

The health expert also stressed that seniors face the highest risk of severe flu complications, including pneumonia and heart attacks.

Citing other health experts, Asoy said that hospitalization costs can range from P10,000 to P30,000, a burden many Filipino families cannot afford.

Further, household transmission rates can reach 13 to 32 percent, with flu spreading aggressively among school-age children, putting older persons at even greater risks, since many live with or help care for grandchildren who may unknowingly bring the virus home.

“The reported spike in cases highlights the urgent need for preventive measures,” Asoy said.

“Vaccination remains the most proven, cost-effective way to protect the elderly population.”

Families are encouraged to play an active role by accompanying their elderly loved ones to barangay health centers and asking about vaccine availability.

The Bayan Bakuna emphasized that protecting seniors requires sustained and proactive efforts from LGUs. By taking prompt action, local governments can safeguard their communities, prevent disease transmission, and ease the burden on households and hospitals alike.