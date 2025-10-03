Denmark eyes Manila’s choice

The Kingdom of Denmark’s Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, recently shared his comprehensive analysis on Indo-Pacific geopolitics for the Ambassador’s Lecture Series.

Organized by the School of Diplomacy and Governance of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, the events aim to overcome the barrier between diplomacy and the academe by allowing the students to be exposed to the perspectives of foreign ambassadors.

In his talk, Ambassador Mellbin spoke on the ongoing maritime territorial dispute in the South China Sea, the implications of China’s aggression in the region, and ways on how the Philippines can assert its sovereign rights in accordance with international law.

“Taiwan is not the tipping point in this region [the South China Sea]. The tipping point is the Philippines. If the Philippines would adhere and align with China and not the US, that would change everything,” the envoy stated.

Amid the tension and potential conflicts, Mellbin noted the impact of the country’s alliance with the United States of America and the importance of building closer ties with Japan and Australia.

“You are much better off aligning with the US than China because China does not treat its friends or its enemies well. But it’s a Filipino decision at the end of the day,” the speaker continued.

In the open forum, the diplomat addressed the questions of students on the concept of international law, the growing global support for the Philippines, reinforcement of multilateral diplomacy, Denmark’s cooperation in expanding Philippine fishing in the West Philippine Sea, and the world’s economic ties with China.

The Danish envoy emphasized the Philippines needs to work on having a long-term unified strategic vision and internal consistency in its policies.

Mellbin reiterated that Filipinos should not yield in the face of bullying: “Find strategies that work for you. Other countries have. You can, too. The Philippines can, but it does take real political will and political unity.”

In the speech of Catherine Dee Samaniego, Consular and Diplomatic Affairs/Diplomacy and International Affairs Chairperson, as read by Josue Raphael Cortez, Benilde SDG faculty member, she lauded the strong relationship between Denmark and the Philippines.

“The Philippines and Denmark may be located on different sides of the world with vastly different cultures, but we are united by our appreciation for mutual respect, shared values, and preserving a peaceful and prosperous international environment,” Samaniego remarked.

“More specifically, it is in our common interest to preserve the freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific, diffuse geopolitical tensions, and build inclusive societies that are technologically prepared and environmentally sound, among others,” she added.