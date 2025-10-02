Marcos assures swift power restoration in Bogo City

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured the entire Bogo City will have its electricity fully restored by Friday, days after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake cut off power and caused widespread damage across Cebu province.

Speaking after a situation briefing held at Bogo City Hall, President Marcos said the assurance came directly from Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Sharon Garin.

“We can announce, number one, ‘yung kuryente, I am assured by the Department of Energy Secretary, Secretary Sharon Garin, that Bogo will have electricity complete for the entire city by the end of today,” Marcos said.

The President flew to Bogo City on Thursday to personally oversee the response and recovery efforts, visit earthquake survivors, and extend government assistance to affected residents and local officials.

Marcos noted that the local hospital continued to operate throughout the power outage, thanks to backup generators and quick action by the DOE.

“Ang ospital dito hindi naman nawalan ng kuryente dahil may genset at kaagad prinarioritize ng Department of Energy na magkakoneksyon kaagad," he added.

Power supply had been disrupted in Bogo and several other areas following the earthquake, which struck around 10 p.m. on September 30. The tremor caused significant damage to infrastructure and buildings in northern Cebu and nearby provinces.

According to local officials and disaster response agencies, the earthquake claimed at least 72 lives and left 366 others injured.

More than 65,000 families in Cebu have been affected by the disaster, with many still in need of temporary shelter and relief assistance.

Marcos ordered the full mobilization of government resources for ongoing search, rescue, and relief operations in the hardest-hit areas. Emergency supplies, medical teams, and engineering units have since been deployed to assist in recovery efforts and infrastructure assessments.

The government also vowed to expedite the restoration of essential services, including electricity and water, and to support the rebuilding of damaged homes, schools, and health facilities.

Marcos reiterated the national government’s commitment to stand by the people of Cebu as they begin the long road to recovery.