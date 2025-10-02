British council champions resilient English teaching

The British Council announced that it will host the ASEAN Teaching English Online Conference 2025: Adapting to Change, a free, multi-format professional development event for English language teachers, educators and policymakers across Southeast Asia.

Running from 14 to 30 October 2025, the conference aims to provide high-impact training and thought leadership to help English language professionals navigate complex and rapidly evolving educational environments, including the rise of artificial intelligence in classrooms and major policy shifts across the region.

“As ASEAN nations navigate rapid social, economic, and technological change, English remains a vital enabler of regional integration, mobility, and opportunity,” said Eilidh Hamilton, Regional Cultural Engagement director for East Asia. “This conference is a platform for cross-cultural collaboration, innovation, and resilience. By bringing together educators from across the region, we are not only sharing effective practices but also shaping a more connected and adaptive future for English language teaching in Southeast Asia.”

The online event will feature a diverse program, including live and recorded keynote sessions with global experts, panels on cross-border collaboration, short-form teaching showcases from classrooms and a digital poster gallery highlighting practitioner research. Sessions will cover critical topics such as AI in English Language Teaching, skills-based learning, education in crisis contexts, and teacher leadership.

Lotus Postrado, country director of the British Council in the Philippines, encouraged local educators to attend.