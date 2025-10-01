Primehomes shines at 2025 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards

Securing two major awards at what is recognized as the gold standard of excellence solidifies Primehomes’ position as a dynamic, forward-thinking force in Philippine real estate and affirms its unwavering commitment to elevating the urban living experience.

Primehomes Real Estate Development Inc. has announced its double victory at the prestigious 2025 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, bagging the Best Breakthrough Developer and Best Lifestyle Condo Development for its flagship project, Primehomes Capitol Hills.

Primehomes Capitol Hills is a 3.6-hectare master-planned community in Capitol Hills, Quezon City, designed as a nature-infused community.

Committed to sustainability, 60 percent of the estate is dedicated to open green spaces and verdant landscaping.

This deliberate, low-density design integrates with its natural surroundings, cultivating an atmosphere of tranquility and well-being.

Upon full completion, the development will feature 12 mid-rise condominium towers, offering more than 2,500 residential units.

Gold standard

Recognized as the gold standard of excellence, the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards celebrates the industry’s most visionary and outstanding developments.

New standard of living

As the Philippines aims for upper-middle-income status, property seekers are demanding a new standard of living.

Refined products and developments designed to global standards have become paramount, but Primehomes goes a step further.

Its Urban Oasis development model blends nature, smart living, convenience, and modern design, setting it apart from traditional developments. This innovative approach led to the company’s victory in two key categories:

The Best Breakthrough Developer award recognizes new developers who have demonstrated exceptional performance and strong potential for long-term industry leadership.

Primehomes stood out for its rapid yet thoughtful growth and its pioneering urban oasis model. This model also earned the company the Best Lifestyle Development award which highlights the dedication to creating communities where quality of life is important.

Well-rounded residential experience

Primehomes Capitol Hills delivers a well-rounded residential experience that aims to prioritize the resident’s well-being.

These prestigious recognitions demonstrate that Primehomes’ vision of placing lifestyle at the core of development is not only achievable but also setting new standards for urban living.