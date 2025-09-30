DEPDev calls for stronger monitoring, evaluation to ensure growth

The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) is pushing for stronger monitoring and evaluation (M&E) systems across the government, saying evidence-based policymaking is crucial to ensure that economic growth translates into better services and livelihoods for Filipinos.

At the 12th M&E Network Forum held Monday, DEPDev Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan stressed that economic progress should not be measured solely in terms of gross domestic product but by the extent to which government programs ease burdens on households and businesses.

“Impactful growth means better public services, more secure and sustainable livelihoods, and stronger public trust in government. M&E plays a central role here. It helps us see whether commitments are being met, whether resources are used wisely, and, most importantly, whether programs are delivering real benefits to our people,” Balisacan said.

The annual forum highlighted the role of M&E in shaping government planning, budgeting, and implementation under Republic Act No. 12145, or the Economy, Planning, and Development Act, which strengthened DEPDev’s mandate to institutionalize evidence-based decision-making.

Sessions focused on how evaluation findings can influence budget priorities, guide midterm adjustments to the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028, and ensure efficient use of limited fiscal space. Officials also noted the potential of M&E in amplifying citizen voices through civil society evidence-gathering, strengthening accountability, and supporting regional development, including capacity-building programs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Balisacan emphasized that rigorous monitoring systems are vital as the Philippines pursues the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and seeks to attract investments that rely on transparency and accountability in governance.

“That is why this Forum is so important. It brings all of us together to turn the President’s mandate into action—to ensure that growth and public expenditure are translated into measurable outcomes and tangible benefits for every citizen,” he said.

DEPDev has been working with development partners to advance M&E practices in key sectors such as agriculture, labor, health, and social protection, underscoring their role in reducing inequality and promoting inclusive growth.

This year’s forum, themed “Shaping Change: Reinforcing Monitoring and Evaluation for Impactful Growth,” gathered nearly 300 participants from government agencies, the private sector, academe, civil society, and international partners to share best practices and innovations in the field.

As the Philippines enters the midpoint of its development plan, the call to strengthen monitoring and evaluation underscores the government’s aim to align spending with results, boost policy credibility, and foster investor confidence in the country’s long-term growth trajectory.