Go backs DOT budget, seeks lower airfare, sports tourism boost

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed full support for the proposed budget of the Department of Tourism (DOT) during a Senate budget hearing highlighting the sector’s importance to economic recovery, job creation, and cultural promotion.

“As we all know, tourism plays a vital role in boosting the economy. It is also a great source of pride for the Philippines. Most importantly, it has been an avenue to showcase our culture, tradition, and beautiful destinations across the country,” said Go, Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee and a member of the Senate Committee on Tourism.

Go cited on Thursday the country's natural beauty and wide-ranging destinations, noting his extensive travels throughout the archipelago. “Napakaganda po ng Pilipinas, sa totoo lamang po kung iikutin n’yo talaga. Ako mismo halos, hindi naman lahat pero halos naikot ko na po ang magkabilang sulok ng Pilipinas – Batanes, dito sa Samar, sa west naman sa Palawan hanggang dito sa Mindanao, napakaganda po,” he said.

He noted that with the tourism industry recovering from the pandemic, the country is "ready to share the beauty and wonders of our country to the rest of the world.”

Go also praised the DOT's tourism campaigns and used the hearing to promote the growing potential of sports tourism, particularly in the wake of international sporting events hosted in the Philippines.

“Dahil napansin ko po ‘no, noong last 2023 we hosted the FIBA (Fédération Internationale de Basketball) Basketball World Cup. Bilang Chairman po ng Committee on Sports, napakahalaga po nitong sports at tourism,” Go said.

“According to a recent report, this event was beneficial to our country economically. Ito pong FIBA World ang dami pong pumunta rito noon mga basketball players. Ngayon sila na po ‘yung mga NBA (National Basketball Association) superstars,” he added.

Go also referenced the ongoing FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) Men’s Volleyball World Championship, which he said continues to draw foreign visitors. “Ngayon naman po kasalukuyan, ito pong FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship. Maraming turista ang pumupunta rin dito sa ating bansa para manuod ng sports competitions na malaking tulong sa ating ekonomiya,” he said.

Go then inquired about DOT's plans to boost sports tourism, suggesting closer coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

In response, DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said sports tourism is a key priority for the department. She noted the agency has established an Office of Film and Sports Tourism to support the sector’s growth and has partnered with other agencies to organize and promote high-profile events like the FIBA World Cup and FIVB Championships.

She also mentioned preparations for the upcoming FIFA Women’s Futsal World Championship and ongoing support for local sporting events, including surfing, running, and marathons. Frasco said the DOT is finalizing a Memorandum of Agreement with the PSC to form an inter-agency task force focused on sports tourism.

Go also highlighted tourism’s significant economic contribution, saying, “According to reports, tourism contributes 8.9 to our GDP and provides jobs to over 6.7 million Filipinos. ‘Di ba may programa po ang DOT tulad ng Training Programs at Loan Programs to assist tourism-related businesses especially ‘yung mga maliliit na negosyo na nililikha dahil sa turismo? Ilan na po ang natutulungan natin dito, Madam Secretary?”

Frasco responded that tourism supports 9 to 16.5 million jobs annually and outlined DOT’s efforts to expand employment and skills training. She cited partnerships with DOLE, TESDA, DSWD, and the Department of Migrant Workers, which have led to job fairs, livelihood assistance, and upskilling programs, including over 345,000 trained under the "Filipino Brand Service Excellence" initiative.

Frasco added that the department also provides low-interest “Turismo Asenso” loans of up to P20 million for MSMEs, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry and Small Business Corporation.

Before wrapping up, Go raised concerns over the rising cost of domestic airline tickets, questioning whether the DOT is coordinating with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to address the issue.

“Is DOT doing something regarding the reported high cost of airfares? Ano po bang koordinasyon ang ginawa n’yo sa DOTr?” he asked.

Frasco said the DOT had previously raised concerns in a meeting with airline representatives led by former DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon. Following the meeting, Philippine Airlines reportedly capped fares to Siargao, though Frasco said further verification is needed.

She explained that limitations on airport infrastructure, such as short runways, contribute to high costs. To address this, the DOT has asked the Civil Aeronautics Board to publish a monthly airline fare index and urged the DOTr to expand runways and modernize terminals.

Go welcomed the DOT’s updates and reiterated his support for the agency’s initiatives.