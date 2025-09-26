Where design meets purpose

Not even the rain could stop the vibes at the International Design Conference (IDC) 2025, held at Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier, Taguig.

The space was buzzing as designers, thinkers, and changemakers gathered to swap ideas and spark movements.

“Design is not a luxury. It is central to how we build economies, shape policy, and imagine futures… IDC 2025 is our call to action: to design with courage, with care, and with consequence,” said Rhea Matute, Executive Director of the Design Center of the Philippines.

This year’s theme, “Holding the Whole: Designing for Collective Flourishing,” pushed creatives to see design beyond just aesthetics highlighting its power to connect, sustain, and uplift communities.

Now in its 9th year, IDC 2025 brought in global big names like B. Joseph Pine II, co-author of The Experience Economy, who introduced the Transformation Economy, and Professor Eisuke Tachikawa of NOSIGNER, known for his award-winning work in climate resilience and social innovation.

Local voices also took the stage, from Erwan Heussaff of The Fat Kid Inside to Maisie Littaua of Canva Philippines, proving that Filipino creativity is thriving and globally relevant.