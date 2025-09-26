‘Opong’ flight cancellations: No fees, full refunds

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has ordered the Civil Aeronautics Board to ensure passengers affected by Typhoon Opong get full refunds for canceled flights.

“There should be no rebooking fees, and other fees should also be waived, and if our passengers choose the refund option, it should be a full refund,” Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said on Friday. He also directed airlines to contact passengers about cancellations.

Lopez instructed airport and port managers to provide food and drinks to stranded travelers.

“We have ordered that our airports remain open so our passengers have shelter in case they are stranded, and that food is available for them,” he said.

The Maritime Industry Authority and Philippine Coast Guard are enforcing a no-sail policy, while the Philippine Ports Authority, with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, is providing food and drinks at ports.

The Transportation Department is on heightened alert, with over 5,600 PCG personnel, ships, 166 rescue boats, and 122 vehicles ready to assist.

“We have also ordered that all our Coast Guard personnel be deployed. We have roughly 5,600 personnel deployed in the areas expected to be hit by the typhoon,” Lopez said.

“Along the typhoon path, last night we deployed 166 boats and 122 vehicles. We also have Coast Guard ships and rescue boats deployed so that we have resources to assist our fellow citizens,” he added.