Living Loud with Diabetes: Meet the Filipinos Flipping the Script

Diabetes isn’t a vibe killer, it’s just the beginning of a new chapter. More and more Filipinos are proving that life with diabetes doesn’t mean giving up joy, movement or flavor. It means getting smart, staying consistent and finding what works for you. With over 4.7 million adults in the Philippines living with diabetes, it’s time to normalize the conversation and spotlight the glow-ups happening every day.
Take Edna Panaligan Sta Ana. She was just out for a casual mall visit when a routine health check revealed her blood sugar was way up — 200 mg/dL. She thought she’d dodged the family history bullet, but reality hit hard. Instead of spiraling, Edna built a new rhythm. Her mornings now start with garden walks or indoor cycling. She cooks veggie-rich meals. She even runs a Facebook page for elderly wellness in Bulacan, sharing health tips and inspiration. Her blood sugar now stays around 120 mg/dL and her story proves that living well with diabetes isn’t about restriction — it’s about building habits that fuel energy, independence and joy.
Ramon Borromeo, a retired seaman, found out he had diabetes back in 1990 during a pre-boarding medical exam. No symptoms, just a surprise diagnosis. He didn’t wait around — he cut sugar, went low-carb and stayed on top of his medicines. Fast forward to 2024, Ramon started experiencing nighttime chills and shaking, signs of low blood sugar. His doctor recommended a food supplement before bed and the results were immediate.His blood sugar dropped from 162 to 108 mg/dL, and he finally got uninterrupted sleep. Ramon’s story shows how nighttime nutrition can be a game-changer, especially for those who’ve been managing diabetes for years.
Then there’s Salvador Baroro. In 2015, his blood sugar hit a scary 332 mg/dL. As a bakery and grocery store owner, he was living the ‘carb’ life — until diabetes forced a hard reset. He shut down his store, retired early and started hiking mountain trails every day. Replaced the unhealthy habits he used to reward himself with. His blood sugar now sits at 105 mg/dL and he’s lost nearly 60 kilograms. But more than the numbers, Salvador found structure, clarity and freedom. His transformation shows how movement and mindful nutrition can completely reshape your life.
Edna, Ramon and Salvador aren’t just managing diabetes, they’re redefining how people view it. They’ve built sustainable lifestyles that support energy, balance and long-term health. But the real magic is in the mindset. It’s about finding balance and making choices that feel good and do good.
So if you’re living with diabetes, you’re not alone and you’re definitely not stuck. With the right tools, a little consistency and a lot of heart, you can turn your diagnosis into a launchpad for something better.