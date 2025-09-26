Living Loud with Diabetes: Meet the Filipinos Flipping the Script

Diabetes isn’t a vibe killer, it’s just the beginning of a new chapter. More and more Filipinos are proving that life with diabetes doesn’t mean giving up joy, movement or flavor. It means getting smart, staying consistent and finding what works for you. With over 4.7 million adults in the Philippines living with diabetes, it’s time to normalize the conversation and spotlight the glow-ups happening every day.

Take Edna Panaligan Sta Ana. She was just out for a casual mall visit when a routine health check revealed her blood sugar was way up — 200 mg/dL. She thought she’d dodged the family history bullet, but reality hit hard. Instead of spiraling, Edna built a new rhythm. Her mornings now start with garden walks or indoor cycling. She cooks veggie-rich meals. She even runs a Facebook page for elderly wellness in Bulacan, sharing health tips and inspiration. Her blood sugar now stays around 120 mg/dL and her story proves that living well with diabetes isn’t about restriction — it’s about building habits that fuel energy, independence and joy.