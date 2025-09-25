Domagoso reveals ‘failed’ Tondo flood control project

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso is calling for an investigation into a failed flood control project, labeling the Sunog Apog pumping station a major scandal for the city’s District II.

Domagoso said the project has worsened flooding in Tondo’s Barangay 183. He added that the contractor had not paid taxes to the city or secured a building permit, which explains why the site has no electricity meter.

“This is the greatest scandal in District II Manila,” said Domagoso, adding that the project was intended to control flooding but has instead “compounded the floodings in the area as complained by residents.”

To recall, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said the P700 million project was defective from the start and that its machines have never worked properly.

The DPWH attempted to transfer the project to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority in 2022, but the MMDA refused to take it over due to several issues.

Dizon has since halted an ongoing P94 million upgrade project by LebRon Construction to remedy the issues, but he did not guarantee that the upgrades would solve the problem.

He has also ordered a third-party, non-DPWH entity to find an engineering solution to get the pumps operational.

Domagoso, on the other hand, said those involved in the failed project should be investigated to find out who is responsible and hold them accountable.