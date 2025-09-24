Hontiveros urges DPWH to revisit 4Ps grants for youth

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday, 24 September, urged the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to conduct a review on the agency’s cash grants program for the youth beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to catch up on losses due to inflation.

During Wednesday’s hearing of the Finance Subcommittee, Hontiveros recalled that in 2019, 4Ps youth beneficiaries received P31,000 annually, but due to inflation, she said its value two years ago has gone down to P14,000.

“Many young students who should be studying in high school are already working and earning 4,500 to 6,000 pesos monthly. Due to the hardships of life, young people would rather choose to work than stay in school,” Hontiveros said.

The senator asked DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian if the DSWD has an analytical study on the current cash grants and whether they are sufficient to prevent 4Ps youth from dropping out of school and working.

"What's the basis of DSWD now to say that the cash grants are sufficient, and what is your recommended cash grant to catch up on losses due to inflation?" Hontiveros added.

In response, Gatchalian said the DSWD is about to revisit the 4Ps cash grants program for the youth because it is no longer sufficient due to inflation.