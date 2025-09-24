Gov’t seeks power, fuel safeguards amid typhoon

The Department of Energy (DOE) has urged the power and oil industries to implement stronger safeguards as Tropical Depression Opong is expected to intensify into a typhoon within the next few days.

Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella, Chair of the Task Force on Energy Resiliency, said Wednesday the government is prioritizing the reinforcement of transmission and distribution systems to minimize risks from severe weather.

“The most important thing is to reinforce power lines in high-risk areas, enabling them to better withstand the impact of storms and minimize service disruptions. Fuel supply must also be secured, drawing from our experience from Tropical Cyclone Kristine last year, wherein the consistent heavy rainfall resulted in severe flooding and affected the fuel supply chain in Bicol,” he said.

Fuentebella said proactive measures strengthen the country’s energy infrastructure and protect communities from prolonged power outages and fuel supply disruptions during severe weather conditions.

He added that distribution and transmission lines should be upgraded to withstand winds of up to 280 kilometers per hour and stressed the importance of mapping primary and alternate fuel delivery routes to anticipate flooding.

Meanwhile, restoration work is also underway in areas recently affected by Super Typhoon Nando.

Partial electricity service interruptions persist across 13 cooperatives, including La Union, Ilocos Sur, Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Abra, Cagayan I and II, Batanes, Zambales I, Peninsula, and Batangas II.

In off-grid areas, the Basco Diesel Power Plant in Batanes, which sustained equipment damage, is expected to be fully operational today. Three diesel plants in Cagayan remain on standby as safety measures.

In the transport sector, one electric vehicle charging station in San Juan, La Union, remains offline, while restoration work continues. Fourteen gasoline stations across Regions I, II, III, and the Cordillera Administrative Region are also being monitored to ensure a asteady supply.