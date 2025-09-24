DFA confirms visit to Duterte at ICC

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that officials from the Philippines Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands visited former President Rodrigo Duterte at the Detention Center of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to conduct a welfare check.

In a statement, the DFA said the visit was "in line with its functions under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and relevant Philippine laws to protect the welfare of all Filipinos."

"This is a duty of all Philippine Foreign Service Posts and is no different from what the DFA does for other Filipino citizens who are in detention abroad," it added.

On Wednesday, Vice President Sara Duterte accused President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his administration of endangering her father’s life by conducting welfare checks without the family’s consent.

The Vice President alleged that the visit "carried out under false pretenses."

“These are nothing but orders of President Marcos disguised as consular functions, and we strongly object to such visits. FPRRD does not need you, our family will take care of him,” Duterte stressed.

The older Duterte is currently detained at the ICC for charges against crimes against humanity.