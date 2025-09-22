Iloilo benchmarks Maynilad water tech

Iloilo is exploring ways to replicate Maynilad Water Services’ advanced treatment technologies in the city to ensure a reliable, long-term water supply and meet rising demand.

“Metro Pacific, through Metro Iloilo Bulk Water (MIB), has the technology, expertise, and financial strength to deliver even more advanced water solutions for Iloilo,” MIB Interim COO Angelo David Berba said on Monday.

“What we showcased is not just a model—it’s a benchmark we can match or exceed. With these technologies, we will deliver reliable, safe, and sustainable water at fair, competitive rates,” he added.

Officials from the Metro Iloilo Water District (MIWD) visited Maynilad’s P11-billion Poblacion Water Treatment Plant in Muntinlupa City, which produces 150 million liters per day (MLD) from Laguna Lake.

They also toured the P5-billion Parañaque NEW WATER Treatment Plant, which converts 12 MLD of treated wastewater into potable water.

Both facilities are fully automated and employ technologies such as ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and biological aerated filtration.

Iloilo’s growing population and economy have heightened the demand for dependable water sources.

To meet this need, MIB is exploring options to expand supply, including tapping the Jalaur Mega Dam through a government-to-government arrangement as a backup source.

“The visit allowed the MIWD team to benchmark timelines and capital expenditure needed to meet performance targets,” MIWD General Manager Alfredo Tayo III said.

“It also exposed us to new technologies and sustainable water management practices, showing that MIB is ready to bring world-class water solutions to Iloilo.”

Looking ahead, MIB and MIWD are planning projects that combine water source development, treatment plant expansion, and advanced technology to ensure water availability for the city.

MIB, a joint venture between Metro Pacific Water and MIWD, currently supplies 50 MLD to Metro Pacific Iloilo Water, the city’s main distributor.