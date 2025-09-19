Sta. Cruz buybust yield P6-M shabu

Police arrested a 33-year-old man in a drug bust Wednesday evening and seized an estimated P6 million worth of suspected shabu.

The Manila Police District’s Station 11 identified the suspect as Surab Meto, a resident of Cavite City. He was arrested around 10:30 p.m. in the Sta. Cruz district.

Police said they conducted a series of covert operations to confirm a tip from a confidential informant about Meto’s illegal drug activities in the Binondo area and other parts of Manila.

An undercover officer then completed a transaction with the suspect.

Authorities said Meto was listed as a “high-value individual” by the Station Anti-Illegal Drug Unit.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Manila unit.

Officers seized a vacuum-sealed plastic bag containing about 1,020 grams of what is believed to be shabu, with an estimated street value of P6,936,000.

Meto will face charges for the selling and possession of dangerous drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.