GSIS lifts cap on survivorship pension

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced that it has lifted the cap on survivorship pensions to give surviving spouses their full benefits as mandated by law.

Under a recent board resolution, GSIS removed the ceiling that had limited survivorship pensions. Survivors will now receive the full survivorship pension equivalent to 50 percent of the retirement of the deceased member or pensioner, without restriction.

“This policy shift was made to follow the law under Republic Act No. 8291. By lifting the cap, GSIS ensures that surviving spouses will receive what they are rightfully entitled to, while staying true to our duty of providing fair and adequate benefits,” said GSIS Officer in Charge President and General Manager Juliet Bautista.

Previously, survivorship pensions were capped at 50 percent of the salary of an Undersecretary, preventing many survivors from receiving the full survivorship pension due under the law.

With the new policy, all survivorship pensioners affected by the old cap will have their pensions automatically recomputed and adjusted, while future survivorship pensioners will likewise receive the full survivorship pension without limitation.

Bautista assured GSIS members that its fund remains financially sound and sustainable, capable of supporting this policy change while continuing to protect the benefits of all members and pensioners.