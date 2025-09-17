NBI finds bid rigging in flood-control contracts linked to interlocking contractor officials

What was once touted as a lifeline against flooding in Bulacan and Mindoro is now at the center of a corruption storm. The National Bureau of Investigation has uncovered troubling links among the country’s biggest players in flood-control projects, raising serious questions on how billions in public funds were managed.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago revealed that at least seven to eight of the top 15 contractors share the same executives, a red flag for possible collusion in bidding.

“We have already coordinated with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Initial findings showed that some of these contractors, at least seven or eight of them, have interlocking directors,” Santiago told reporters. “They have the same sets of officers, so we really saw signs of rigging in the bidding process.”

While the contractors remain unnamed for now, the findings are being prepared for turnover to the Department of Justice for case build-up. The spotlight falls on flood-control projects in Bulacan and Mindoro, both of which were personally inspected by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and where anomalies allegedly involved Department of Public Works and Highways officials and favored contractors.

The revelations have sparked outrage among Filipinos long frustrated by corruption scandals that hinder basic services. Santiago said the evidence is encouraging. “Our work turned out positive for the people who are very angry about corruption. We now have strong cases against personalities involved,” he said.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has since formed a multi-agency Public Works Corruption and Bid Rigging Task Force. The body brings together prosecutors, certified public accountants, engineers, and NBI agents, with additional support from the National Prosecution Service, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Philippine National Police.

“The collaboration is essential to enable the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to account for this money,” Santiago said. “We can recover the money that was stolen. We will go after them.”

As part of immediate measures, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon has reportedly moved to freeze the bank deposits of individuals linked to the scheme. Meanwhile, the DOJ has issued immigration lookout orders against 43 people, while a team of forensic financial analysts from the NBI digs deeper into the money trail.

According to Santiago, straightforward cases will be filed without delay, while more complex ones will undergo additional investigation. “We will file cases right away where the evidence is very clear… but the difficult cases will take time,” he explained.

The call for accountability now extends to the public, who are urged to share information that could aid in recovering misused funds. For many communities still vulnerable to flooding, the stakes are not just about money but trust in institutions that promised protection and delivered scandal instead.