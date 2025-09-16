LTO welcomes Transport top officials’ commute

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced Tuesday it will comply with the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) order for officials to take public transportation at least once a week.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez issued the directive to encourage DoTr officials to experience the daily commute of millions of Filipinos and find ways to improve the system.

“We in the LTO welcome this order from our Secretary and treat this as a back-to-basics policy that will keep the DoTr officials in touch with the realities of public transportation,” said LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II.

The order directs top officials of the DoTr and its agencies to take public utility vehicles, such as buses and jeepneys.

Mendoza said the LTO will issue a supplemental order to include heads of district and satellite offices.

“This is a good experience for everyone, and through this, we are optimistic that we could come up with the best measures to improve the public transportation system in the country,” Mendoza said.