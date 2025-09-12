Marcos at 68: Well-wishers flock to Malacañan Palace

The Kalayaan Grounds of Malacañan Palace came alive with celebration on Friday as thousands of well-wishers gathered to mark the 68th birthday of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in a festive event dubbed “Salo-Salo sa Palasyo.”

Hailing from Metro Manila and nearby provinces such as Nueva Ecija and Ilocos Norte, supporters of the President flocked to the Palace grounds for a day of food, music, and cultural performances.

The annual tradition, which opens the gates of the historic presidential residence to the public, reflects the Marcos administration’s theme of “a presidency close to the people.”

President Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, greeted the jubilant crowd, personally thanking many of them for their heartfelt messages. Smiles and warm wishes abounded as citizens from all walks of life offered prayers, greetings, and words of encouragement to the Chief Executive.

Among the early visitors was 71-year-old Elza B. Batara from Ilocos Norte, who conveyed her heartfelt message for the President's well-being and continued leadership.

"Happy birthday, Apo Presidente. Long live, God bless, at always take care. Sana po ay maipagpatuloy niyo pa ang magagandang gawain para sa ating mga kababayan," Batara said.

From Quezon City, Marietta P. Sumagan, 70, joined the celebration with gratitude and hope.

“Happy birthday. More, more birthdays to come. Sana maipapatuloy lahat-lahat ‘yung mga gusto niyang mangyari sa mga Pilipino. Sana sa 2028, sana magpatuloy sya. Siya pa rin ang presidente natin sa Pilipinas. Maraming salamat sa salo-salo na pina-birthday sa amin ng Presidente BBM," Sumagan said.

Another Quezon City resident, Teodora C. Nuñez, 65, described the moment as personally meaningful, saying she felt honored to greet the President in person.

Florencia F. Morales, 79, made the journey from Nueva Ecija to join the festivities.

“Pagpalain nawa kayo ng Diyos at subaybayan sa lahat ng mga bagay-bagay na gustong ikaloob sa iyong mga mamamayan,” she offered in prayer.

Local leaders from the communities surrounding Malacañang also took part in the event. Barangay 829 Chairman Romualdo Billanes expressed his appreciation for being included in the occasion.

“Masayang masaya po kami kasi naalala po kami ng ating Pangulo. More birthdays to come,” he said.

Kagawad Helen Aguilar, also from Barangay 829, called the event a rare and meaningful gesture, emphasizing the symbolic nature of the President’s openness to the people.

“Ngayon po siya ang may birthday, siya ang may regalo sa amin. Ilang presidente na po ang nadaanan namin. Iba po talaga ang panahon ng mga Marcos,” Aguilar remarked.

The event highlighted the strong support base of the President among grassroots communities and his continued efforts to connect with ordinary Filipinos.

Born on 13 September 1957, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. now marks his 68th year with renewed support from the public and a clear message of gratitude and unity shared over a Filipino-style salu-salo.