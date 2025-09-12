7 MPD anti-drug operatives face abuse charges at NAPOLCOM

Seven operatives of the Manila Police District (MPD) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) are now under investigation after a man they arrested escaped their custody and sought assistance from the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM).

In a press conference, NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson Atty. Rafael Calinisan presented the victim, identified only as "Chester" to protect his identity, while administrative charges of grave misconduct, grave irregularity in the performance of duties, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer are being prepared against the seven MPD-DEU operatives, including their police major head.

The victim, a Grab delivery rider, recounted that on 9 September at around 3 p.m., he and his longtime friend Owen, also a ride-hailing driver, met in front of a milk tea store in Balik-balik, Manila, when a group of civilian-clothed armed men in a black SUV and a red sedan suddenly apprehended them.

They were forcibly separated and taken to different locations, where they were threatened with death.

"Inikot po kami sa Marikina, San Mateo at Rizal. Tinatanong ko po kung ano ang aming nagawang kasalanan at kung sino sila, ngunit binubugbog lamang po kami. Kinuha ang aming cellphone at motor ni Owen. Pati laman ng gcash ko na 9,000 na iniipon ko para sa (1st) birthday ng bunso kong anak, ay inilipat nila sa isa sa kanilang account," Chester narrated.

He added that at around 9 p.m. the same day, the group stopped at Maceda Street to eat, but Chester and Owen were left behind the vehicles, handcuffed. Being small-built, Chester managed to free himself from the handcuffs and escaped.

Calinisan said that the MPD-DEU operatives the following day filed charges to legitimize the arrest, citing violations of Sections 5 and 11, which led NAPOLCOM investigators to identify the involved policemen through the affidavits of arrest submitted to the inquest fiscal.

Investigators also obtained CCTV footage showing the time and place of the arrest, as well as when and where Chester escaped.

Calinisan added that he will seek the help of Philippine National Police Chief Melencio Nartatez to ensure security for Chester and his family, noting the numerous irregularities in the arrest process.