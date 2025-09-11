META: Time: Trials makes Phl debut

The global pursuit of personal bests lands in the Philippines as the ASICS META: Time: Trials makes its much-anticipated local debut on 13 October at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite.

Following successful runs in Spain, Thailand and Malaysia, the event is not an ordinary road race. This one-of-a-kind 10km race is aimed at helping runners achieve record-breaking performances under elite-level race conditions.

With a fast, well-measured course and professional-grade race support, the META: Time: Trials hopes to provide runners with a race environment where the only competition is the clock. It is open to all runners looking to test their limits and chase their fastest finish yet.

The Philippines already has a winning connection to the event. In 2024, national team standout Sonny Wagdos clinched the overall championship in the Thailand leg, bringing pride to the country and highlighting Filipino talent on the regional stage.

Wagdos’ success was matched by fellow Filipino Richard Salaño, a long-distance runner from Bulacan known for his consistency in the 10km and half-marathon categories. Salaño also secured a podium finish in the same event.

Both athletes’ performances proved that Filipino runners, when given the right stage and support, can compete with the region’s best. The upcoming local edition gives more Filipino runners the opportunity to do the same.

“This is more than just a run; it’s a global performance experience,” said Ishina Buxani, marketing director of SONAK Retail Group, the official distributor of ASICS in the Philippines.

“The Philippines is home to one of the most passionate running communities in the region and bringing the ASICS META; Time: Trials here is about giving every runner the opportunity to push their limits and discover what they’re truly capable of.”