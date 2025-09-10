Plane fetching detained Koreans from U.S.

SEOUL (AFP) — A chartered plane departed Seoul for the United States Wednesday to repatriate hundreds of South Korean workers detained in an immigration raid, flag carrier Korean Air told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

South Koreans made up the majority of people arrested at a Hyundai-LG battery plant under construction in the US state of Georgia last week, according to immigration agents.

The operation was the largest single-site raid conducted under US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, according to an investigating agent.

A Korean Air Boeing 747-8I, which seats over 350 passengers, left from Seoul Wednesday, a company representative told AFP.

“The chartered plane left around 10:20 a.m. for the US,” said the spokesperson.

“A timeline for the return flight has not been finalized,” she added.

Local media broadcast footage showing what they described as the chartered plane taking off from Incheon International Airport.

Citing diplomatic sources, Yonhap news agency reported that the plane would leave the US with the workers at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Seoul’s foreign minister Cho Hyun headed to Washington on Monday for further talks, calling the mass detention of South Koreans a “grave situation” and pledging to secure the workers’ swift return “in good health.”

Before departing, Cho told South Korean members of parliament that “a tentative agreement” had been reached with US authorities to ensure the detained workers would not face penalties, such as a five-year ban on re-entry.

“I can tell you that negotiations are going well,” he said.

In addition to being a key US security ally, South Korea is Asia’s fourth-biggest economy and a major automaker and electronics producer, and its companies have multiple plants in the US.