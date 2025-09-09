Remulla said more bones retrieved from Taal Lake

More bones were recovered from Taal Lake in Batangas as the search for the missing sabungeros continues, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

The bones were recovered on Thursday last week.

With the new recovery, Remulla said the government is coordinating with the University of the Philippines and experts from Japan to examine the remains.

Remulla noted that, in some ways, the natural condition of the lake helped preserve the remains, saying, “Because the sunlight doesn’t reach the bottom, it’s very dark there, so that slows down the deterioration of any DNA-encrusted matter.”

He explained that some flesh can still be seen on certain bones, indicating slower deterioration at the lake’s depths.

The Taal Lake search began after whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan claimed that more than 100 sabungeros were abducted, killed, and dumped in the lake.

Earlier, authorities recovered a human skull, a suspected human hip bone, and human ribs. Previously, the Department of Justice said that from July to August, authorities recovered 401 pieces of skeletal remains from Taal Lake.

The case of the missing sabungeros refers to the unexplained disappearances of several people involved in cockfighting (sabung) in the Philippines starting in 2021. In June 2025, new testimony surfaced claiming at least 34 sabungeros were allegedly killed and buried in Taal Lake, Batangas, potentially involving individuals from Lipa.

Whistleblower Patidongan accused businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and other individuals, including police officers, of involvement in the abductions and murders of numerous cockfighting enthusiasts.