Cops in sabungeros’ case tied to drug war disappearances

National Police Commission (Napolcom) Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Calinisan disclosed Thursday that four of the 12 suspended policemen implicated in the missing sabungeros case were also linked to victims of the “war on drugs” during the previous administration.

“There are four policemen who overlap with the sabungeros case,” Calinisan told DAILY TRIBUNE. “This was apparently not just about the drug war. They strayed into cockfighting. And technically, this is not just cockfighting, this also involves extrajudicial killings.”

Calinisan said the involvement of the same police officers in the two cases showed a link between them.

“Our policemen have sworn to protect and serve. They should be the last to be involved in this kind of controversy,” he said.

Despite years of setbacks, the families of the drug war victims have vowed not to stop until they get answers. They have sought Napolcom’s help to pursue the police officers they accuse of abducting their relatives.

Calinisan said the families decided to revive their cases after learning that some of the suspended policemen tagged in the cockfight enthusiasts’ disappearance were the same ones they had long accused in the drug war.

Milagros Estacio’s son was last seen in February 2021, captured on CCTV being forced into a vehicle in Manila.

“My son has been missing for four years. He said he was just going to collect money from a friend. A certain ‘Kulot’ was seen getting into the vehicle used in the abduction. That Atienza, he is with the police,” Estacio said.

Elizabeth Sotto’s son also went missing a month later during a police anti-drug operation in Las Piñas City.

“My son was just caught up in that. Maybe he was not a target, but he was with his friend at the time. And then they were both taken, blocked outside,” she said.

In Cavite, Roger Mateos lost not one but two sons allegedly to the same group of policemen. His case against them before the National Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice was dismissed.

“I still don’t know why. It may be that they were influential. The people we are up against have money,” he said.

Calinisan assured the victims’ relatives the Napolcom will continue its probe to determine the full extent of police involvement in both the drug war disappearances and the sabungeros case.

Gambling tycoon Atong Ang and showbiz personality Gretchen Barreto have been linked to the disappearance of the sabungeros by whistleblower Julie Patidongan. The two have denied the accusations.

Patidongan said the missing cockfight enthusiasts were killed for game-fixing and their bodies were thrown into Taal Lake.