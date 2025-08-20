SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
NATION

UP forensic team awaits turnover of Taal Lake remains in sabungero case

Underwater find A Scene of the Crime Operatives personnel holds one of two sacks recovered from Taal Lake. Retrieved during Saturday’s dive operation, the sacks are undergoing forensic examination to determine their contents and possible links to the disappearance of 34 missing sabungeros since 2021.
Underwater find A Scene of the Crime Operatives personnel holds one of two sacks recovered from Taal Lake. Retrieved during Saturday’s dive operation, the sacks are undergoing forensic examination to determine their contents and possible links to the disappearance of 34 missing sabungeros since 2021. Photograph by Alvin Murcia FOR DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

The University of the Philippines (UP) Forensic Pathology Department said Wednesday, August 20, that it is awaiting the turnover of alleged human remains retrieved during the search for missing sabungeros (cockfight enthusiasts) who were reportedly dumped in Taal Lake.

"It was announced by the Department of Justice that they would bring them here," forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun told reporters.

The Justice department earlier tapped UP to help investigate the findings from Taal Lake.

Search and retrieval operations began 10 July, prompted by whistleblower Julie Patidongan, also known as Totoy, a Manila Arena security guard implicated in the disappearance of 10 sabungeros. Patidongan pointed to Laurel town as one of the alleged dumping sites.

In July, two sacks containing human skeletal remains believed to belong to the missing sabungeros were recovered in Taal Lake.

Fortun stressed the need for an autopsy, noting that a full adult skeleton would not fit in a single sack.

"So marami kang masasabi. Pinuto-putol ba? (So we can conclude a lot of things from it. Were they dismembered?)," she said.

"All those remains have to be professionally examined, documented," she added.

Fortun said the identity, cause of death, and manner of death also need to be determined.

While the Philippine National Police earlier said no DNA profiles could be extracted from the bone fragments recovered from the lake, Fortun clarified that the skeletons could still be identified.

"You don't give up. You don't dismiss just like that. Is it the limitation of their laboratory? Then we can try other laboratories. Is it a limitation of their procedure? Then [we can push for others]," she added.

missing sabungeros
UP Diliman
Forensics

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph