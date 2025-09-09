PBBM: Discayas can get protection — ‘if they qualify’

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday that the government is prepared to offer protection to the Discayas if they qualify for the witness protection program.

In a press briefing in Phnom Penh, Marcos emphasized the government’s responsibility to protect its citizens, whether or not they are formally involved in an investigation.

““Well, there is a system of witness protection. And if they qualify as witnesses who will testify, then the State is, of course, willing to provide them with protection,” Marcos told reporters.

He further stressed that protection isn’t limited to those participating in judicial proceedings.

“Even before that, if there is a recognized threat, then of course we will protect them—not because they are making allegations, not because they are part of the investigation, but because they are Filipinos. They need to be protected against any kind of threat that they are facing,” he said.

The president underscored that ensuring the safety of citizens is a fundamental duty of the State.

“Iyon ang trabaho namin. Trabaho naming — the pulis, that’s the job of the government to make sure that all Filipinos are safe,” he added.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s hearing into massive anomalies in flood control projects on Monday, contractor couple Cezarah “Sarah” and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya read aloud their sworn statement implicating several lawmakers in alleged kickbacks tied to infrastructure projects awarded to their companies.

The couple declared their willingness to become state witnesses in the ongoing investigation into the allegedly anomalous flood control projects.