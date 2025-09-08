Back up kickback claim, Discayas told

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia— Malacañang has challenged contractors Cezarah “Sarah” and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya to back up their explosive claim that lawmakers and senior officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) demanded kickbacks of up to 25 percent from flood control projects.

“Evidence doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve spoken to or met someone,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told reporters in Filipino during a press briefing here.

“In some cases, evidence is what proves the facts of the case. But based on the statements we’ve seen, there was no direct communication with the politicians mentioned. So what other valid proof can they present?” she said.

Castro stressed that there must be a solid link to public officials for an investigation to hold up.

“Questions will definitely arise — how do you establish that connection? The link they provide has to be strong enough to trace who is really involved here,” she explained.

She also cautioned against relying on hearsay.

“We’ve already heard so many rumors — that this congressman or that congressman was involved. But under the rule of law, you can’t just declare someone guilty, even in court, without proof of direct involvement,” Castro said.

The Palace official underscored that without strong evidence, the allegations will go nowhere.

“They need to present solid proof. If they’re willing to cooperate, they could serve as witnesses, and their documents could be used once a case is filed in court,” Castro said.