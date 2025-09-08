Marcy Teodoro denies Discaya claims on flood control anomalies

Marikina City First District Rep. Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro denied the Discayas’ allegations linking him to anomalous flood control projects.

Teodoro, a former Marikina mayor, said he is being dragged into the controversy after he exposed a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) project in the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP) that was already completed but still included in the budget (double funding).

"Malinaw pa sa sikat ng araw na ito ay diversionary tactics ng mga sindikato para malihis sa tunay na issue ng corruption and anomalies sa flood control projects ng DPWH," Teodoro said in a statement.

"Walang katotohanan ang mga paratang ng mga Discaya. Isa lang itong demolition job — a cheap shot para siraan ako," the lawmaker added.

Teodoro explained that he was not yet a congressman when the contract was awarded to the Discayas, which he said happened during the term of the late congressman Bayani Fernando.

"In fact, ang mga DPWH projects na napunta sa mga Discaya ay bago pa ako maupo bilang congressman — around 2020 or 2021, hindi 2022 pataas," he said.

"Wala akong kinalaman doon, dahil hindi pa ako congressman noon," the lawmaker added.

Teodoro described the accusation as false and malicious, saying it has no other purpose than to ruin his name and the trust of his constituents.

"Never akong humingi o tumanggap ng pera, pabor, o anumang benepisyo kapalit ng political influence o legislative action," he insisted.

Teodoro said he would file charges against the Discayas for lying and for trying to besmirch his reputation.

"I am planning to file perjury dahil may false testimony sila in a legislative hearing, and perjury dahil they are under oath," he said.

"Ang track record ko bilang public servant ay malinaw na patunay ng trabaho at integridad ko. Hindi ko hahayaang sirain ito ng kasinungalingan," the lawmaker added.

He also urged the public to be critical of disinformation and to question the motives of those who spread it.

Teodoro said he is willing to cooperate with any fair and transparent investigation to prove his innocence.