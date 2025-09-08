Discaya couple ready to be state witnesses, tags lawmakers in flood control probe

The Discaya couple said they are ready to be state witnesses and reveal the alleged corruption they have witnessed.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, Curlee Discaya tagged several lawmakers and government officials in alleged anomalies involving flood control projects.

In a joint sworn statement, the couple, Curlee and Czerah "Sarah" Discaya, reiterated their innocence.

"Hindi kailanman kami gumawa ng ghost projects at masugid kaming nag-i-inspect sa lahat ng mga natapos na projects (We never do ghost projects and we diligently inspect all our completed projects)," the statement read.

"Handa po kaming tumestigo nang walang pilit at kusang loob bilang state witness at sabihin ang lahat ng nangyayaring katiwalian ng Kamara, [Department of Public Works and Highways], at iba pang kawani ng gobyerno (We are ready to testify without coercion and voluntarily as state witnesses and to tell all the corruption that is happening in the House of Representatives, DPWH, and other government officials)," it further read.

Curlee said they were forced to give kickbacks to several lawmakers in exchange for government projects.

"Hindi namin kailanman gustong mapasama sa ganitong sistema pero kailangan naming magpatuloy para sa pamilya at empleyado namin (We never wanted to be part of this system but we had to continue for the sake of our family and employees)," Sarah said.

Sarah disclosed that because of their resistance against corrupt bidding practices, their firms "have been disqualified many times" by the Bids and Awards Committee of the DPWH, which she alleged was controlled by lawmakers funding the projects.

"Napilitan kaming makisama sa kalakaran kahit labag sa aming kalooban (We were forced to go along with the system even if it is against our will)," she added.

Among those named were former Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Undersecretary Terrence Calatrava, Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo, Uswag Iloilo Rep. Jojo Ang, Quezon City Rep. Patrick Michael Vargas, Rep. Arjo Atayde, AGAP Partylist Rep. Nicanor "Nikki" Briones, Marikina Rep. Marcy Teodoro, Romblon Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madronio, Rep. Benjamin Agarao Jr., AN WARAY Partylist Rep. Florencio Gabriel Noel, Occidental Mindoro Rep. Leody "Ode" Tariela, Rep. Reynate Reynan Arogancia, Rep. Teodoro Joresco, Rep. Antonieta Yudela, Rep. Dean Asistio, and Rep. Marivic Copilar.

The couple also identified DPWH officials they claimed acted as representatives of politicians seeking percentages from projects. These include DPWH Region 5 Director Eduardo Virgilio, Unified Project Management Office Director Ramon Ariola III, Bulacan District Engineer Henry Alcantara, DPWH Undersecretary Robert Bernardo, Metro First Pasig District Engineer Aristotle Ramos, North Manila District Engineer Manny Bulusan, Bulacan Sub-DEO District Engineer Edgardo Pingol, and Quezon Second DEO District Engineer Michael Rosaria.