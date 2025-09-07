MP vows Hezbollah won't disarm

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AFP) — A Hezbollah lawmaker vowed Saturday that the group will not abandon its weapons, a day after the Lebanese government ordered the army to begin implementing a plan to disarm it.

Amid heavy pressure from the United States and fears Israel might intensify its military operations, the government last month ordered the army to draw up a plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year.

At a meeting on Friday snubbed by Hezbollah and its allies, the cabinet welcomed the army's plan.

Speaking afterwards, Information Minister Paul Morcos said the army would begin implementing the plan "in accordance with the available capabilities."

He said the army commander had warned of "constraints" on the plan's implementation, particularly "Israeli attacks," and gave no timeframe for the operation.

A government statement conditioned progress on "the commitment of other parties, foremost Israel."

Lawmaker Hassan Ezzedine said Hezbollah would "not abandon (its weapons) under any circumstances or pretext at all," the state-run National News Agency reported.

Those who "drew up the sinful, hasty, reckless decision represented by the removal of (Hezbollah's) weapons and gave in to this decision must reconsider it and correct their mistakes," he told an event in south Lebanon, where Hezbollah enjoys strong support.