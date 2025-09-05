DFA, DMW urged: Protect Pinoys amid Indonesia unrest

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is urging the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers to operate their offices 24/7 to provide immediate assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), especially amid the ongoing unrest in Indonesia.

Go, who is vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, emphasized that Filipinos abroad must be able to rely on their government during emergencies.

“DFA and DMW should focus on the needs of our countrymen in other countries,” Go said in a statement. “Ensure that their offices are open 24/7 to provide immediate assistance to our OFWs and their families.”

Indonesia is experiencing one of the most significant waves of unrest in years. The protests began over lawmakers’ monthly housing allowances, which amount to nearly 10 times Jakarta’s minimum wage, and intensified after a young motorcycle taxi driver was run over by a police vehicle.

Go has been a consistent advocate for OFWs, serving as one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11641, which created the Department of Migrant Workers to provide more streamlined services.

He also filed Senate Bill No. 414, which seeks to institutionalize the OFW Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga, to ensure its long-term operation as a dedicated medical facility for migrant workers and their families.

The senator reminded the public that OFWs endure hardships and risks to support their loved ones.

“Our OFWs make many sacrifices. They are our modern-day heroes,” Go said. “That’s why it is the government’s responsibility to be ready and prompt in providing help, especially in times of need.”

He urged both agencies to strengthen their coordination during crises such as conflicts, natural disasters or changes in host country policies affecting Filipino workers.

“You can count on me to continue fighting for the welfare of our OFWs,” he said. “The DFA and DMW really need to be on standby so our countrymen are not neglected.”