Child exploiters behind bars

Authorities are preparing charges against a mother and daughter accused of exploiting minors in Taguig City after an operation rescued seven children.

Taguig City Police said the two suspects — identified as alias Hazel and her daughter alias Joylyn — were arrested Wednesday evening in Barangay Calzada-Tipas.

The investigation began after one of Hazel’s children told a teacher about the abuse. Police said their investigation found that Hazel had forced her two children into indecent acts and sold their nude photos and videos online.

Five other children, ages 3 to 17, were also rescued during the operation. The Southern Police District said Friday that the five are Hazel’s three other children, a grandchild and a younger relative.

They have been placed in the care of the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Authorities seized several gadgets and cellphones used in the crimes, pending the issuance of a warrant to seize and examine computer data.

The suspects will be charged with violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children Law.