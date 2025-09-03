BuCor: No human rights violations on PDLs logged

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said Wednesday that the agency has no record of human rights violations in 2023, citing data from the Commission on Human Rights.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. presented the data during a House of Representatives budget briefing, adding that the BuCor was not implicated in any cases of torture or other cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment of people deprived of liberty.

According to the Commission on Human Rights, of the 47 cases of alleged violations investigated nationwide in 2023, 31 were reportedly committed by Philippine National Police officers.

An additional seven were attributed to personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and five were from provincial jails.

Lawmakers commended Catapang for the reforms he has implemented. Representative Jinky Luistro, who chairs the Committee on Justice, and Representative Rufus Rodriguez both congratulated him on his work.

Rodriguez said Catapang had invited them to visit the New Bilibid Prison and the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, noting that the agency is “doing very good.”