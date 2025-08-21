Three big-time drug peddlers nabbed in Bulacan

Three big-time drug peddlers were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sto. Cristo, Pulilan town on Wednesday evening.

According to the PDEA Bulacan, the three suspects are believed to be involved in the bulk distribution of meth (shabu) in the province of Bulacan.

Roughly 200 grams of shabu were seized from the suspects alias Nonk, male, 38 years old; alias Yam, male, 41 years old; and alias Jojk, male, 38 years old.

Operating teams recovered four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing more or less 200 grams of shabu, two Android phones, one Mitsubishi Expander, and the marked unit used by an undercover PDEA agent.

The PDEA team leader said that the successful operation was the fruit of a month-long casing and surveillance.

Confiscated illegal substances will undergo forensic analysis in the PDEA RO3 laboratory, while apprehended suspects will be temporarily detained at the PDEA RO3 jail facility in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

Arrested suspects will face charges for violating section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), in relation to section 26B (conspiracy to sell) of Republic Act 9165, a non-bailable offense. If convicted, suspects could face life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000.00 to P10 million.