Legarda enforces staff mandatory testing

Senator Loren Legarda has ordered mandatory drug testing for her staff in an effort to “set the highest standards” for public service, her office announced Tuesday.

The move comes after recent drug-related allegations involving an employee at the Senate.

In a memorandum issued Monday, Legarda mandated that all staff comply with the drug testing, which will be conducted in coordination with authorized agencies.

“The public deserves a Senate that sets an example,” Legarda said in a statement. “We act with concrete actions to uphold our role as a model of integrity and professionalism.”

The senator emphasized that any positive test results would be handled with “due process” and appropriate action would be taken.

Legarda’s office also issued a separate memorandum outlining a strict workplace policy that prohibits the use, possession or distribution of illegal drugs, alcohol consumption, and smoking or vaping within the senator’s office or on Senate premises.

“This policy will be strictly enforced to maintain a safe, healthy and productive workplace environment,” Legarda said, adding that the measure shows her office has a “zero tolerance for illegal drugs.”