Dry taps disrupt lives, classes in Borongan

TACLOBAN CITY — When a fire broke out in their neighborhood in Borongan City on the night of 13 August, Ronald Reago, who lives 7,000 kilometers away in Oman, felt a wave of panic. It was already past 11 p.m. back home, and he knew his mother would be fast asleep. Reaching her in an emergency wouldn’t be easy.

His fear wasn’t unfounded — and it’s one that thousands of Borongan residents share.

Since 2 August, no water has come out of taps across several parts of Borongan. The reason? The submersible pump at the city’s main water source broke down — and the Borongan Water District (BWD) says it doesn’t have the funds to buy a new one.

Seven villages in the northern part of the city, including Barangay Maypandan — home to the Eastern Samar State University (ESSU) — have been hit hardest by the water interruption.

The fire on 13 August gutted one home and damaged nearby houses. Fortunately, it was put out before midnight and no one was hurt. But the fire underscored a larger issue.

“Relief did not come easily. Because the truth is this: Borongan is in the middle of a water crisis. There is barely enough supply for daily needs, let alone emergencies,” Reago wrote in a social media post.

“One day, Borongan’s empty pipes will meet a fire that is not contained so quickly. When that happens, no press release or legal citation will bring back the lives lost,” he added.

Since the outage began, residents have been relying on deep wells and water rationed by the city fire station. The City Health Office has advised everyone to boil water before drinking, warning of possible bacterial contamination.

The crisis has also disrupted education. Since 11 August, ESSU has suspended in-person classes and shifted to online learning, with teachers working from home.

“Adjustments to these arrangements will be made based on the prevailing water supply situation and upon further evaluation,” the school administration announced.

Borongan City Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda said the local government is providing limited assistance, as BWD is a government-owned and controlled corporation and operates independently.

Still, he said the city is working with BWD to look for alternative water sources.

“This is a pressing issue for all of us,” Agda said. “We ask for your understanding during this time as we endeavor to help alleviate this plight for all of us.”

On Friday, BWD said the damaged water pump has been sent to a technician to see if it can still be repaired, and that a replacement pump is on its way. However, no timeline has been given for when water service will resume.