36 municipalities, cities in Ilocos Region recognized as ZOD certified

The Department of Health (DoH) on Monday recognized 36 municipalities and cities in the Ilocos Region as certified zero open defecation (ZOD).

Among the awardees in the province of Pangasinan were the local government units (LGUs) of Sual, Malasiqui, Tayug, Binalonan, Mapandan, Sison, Bolinao, Umingan, Laoac, Bani, Mangatarem, Sto. Tomas, Pozorrubio, Labrador, Urbiztondo, San Fabian, Alcala, Sta. Barbara, Asingan, and Urdaneta City.

From Ilocos Norte were the LGUs of Solsona, Bacarra, Pagudpud, Dingras, Banna, Piddig, Pinili, Burgos, and the cities of Batac and Laoag.

Ilocos Sur ZOD awardees were Sugpon, Sinait, Galimuyod, Banayoyo, Cervantes, and Candon City.

A ZOD or G1 (Grade 1) status is when all the households in a community have access to a safe sanitary toilet facility, have abandoned their practice of open defecation, and no human wastes are found in the environment.

“ZOD certification is a long process that requires years of investment and the political will of all stakeholders and local leaders. With this, I commend the LGUs who have worked hard to achieve their 100% ZOD status,” Regional Director Paula Paz M. Sydiongco explained.

“Marami pa po tayong gagawin (There are still a lot to be done) as we embark on achieving G2 status by 2028. At kailangan nating palakasin ang ating (And we need to strengthen our) environmental health and sanitation system to become functional to handle extreme weather events, gaya ng mga nagdaang mga bagyo (like from the previous typhoons) and ensure that our groundwater is protected from bacteria contamination,” she added.

A G2 or Basic Sanitation status is when a community, including households, schools, child development centers, and public institutional facilities, have their own functional sanitary toilets and all solid waste is properly disposed of.

The municipality of Santol in La Union is the only LGU that received a G2 certification.

Sanitation engineers and sanitation officers who have accumulated seven to 39 years of service were also given recognition for their invaluable contribution to the improvement and sustainability of environmental health and sanitation in their respective communities.

Sydiongco also lauded the awardees and encouraged all health and sanitation officers to continue their relentless efforts in contributing to the reduction of risks and diseases related to environmental sanitation and work to achieve the sustainable development goals on sanitation in their respective municipalities.