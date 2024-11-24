Plaza Roma spruces Manila’s Yuletide nights

The historic Plaza Roma in Intramuros has been transformed into a dazzling Christmas wonderland, thanks to a partnership between the Intramuros Administration and Meralco.

The newly-christened “Meralco Liwanag Park” was officially launched with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos leading the ceremonial lighting along with Senate President Francis Escudero.

Also gracing the event were Meralco senior vice president and chief revenue officer Ferdinand Geluz and One Meralco Foundation president Jeffrey Tarayao.