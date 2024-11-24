CEB lights up Burj Khalifa to promote Phl

Gokongwei-led budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has boldly declared the Philippines a top travel hotspot for 2025 with a jaw-dropping lights and sound show on Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa.

The company said over the weekend that the campaign aims to inspire travelers worldwide to explore the Philippines while also evoking nostalgia among Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates.

The campaign illuminated the world’s tallest building with images of the Philippines’ world-renowned natural wonders, including the beaches of Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu, as well as landmarks like Mayon Volcano in Legazpi, the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, and Mt. Apo in Davao.

“We’re proud to share a piece of home on such a grand stage,” CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.

“This is a celebration of Philippine pride and an invitation for travelers to connect with the unique beauty, culture, and warmth that our country offers.”

To make these experiences more accessible, CEB launched a special seat sale running from 22 to 30 November.

Chearper flights from major international hubs—including Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and the Middle East—are available for travel in early 2025.

Operating in over 60 destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, Cebu Pacific boasts the most extensive network in the Philippines, connecting travelers to top inter-island destinations through hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, and Davao.