The Ransom Collective’s Jerms debuts solo with ‘Alay sa Gabay’

Jermaine Choa Peck, also known as Jerms, unveils her first solo track, “Alay sa Gabay,” on 22 November, marking a new chapter in her artistic journey.

Jerms, percussionist and vocalist for “The Ransom Collective,” has carved a multifaceted path as an indie musician, theater actress in productions like “Dekada ‘70,” and filmmaker, with her directorial debut, “Ocean’s Reverie.”

Her dedication to environmental advocacy is equally impressive, as she has established projects like “The Plastic Solution” and led reforestation efforts with “Tribes and Treks” in Zambales.

It was amidst Zambales’ natural beauty and tight-knit community that Jerms found inspiration for “Alay sa Gabay.”

The track, rooted in themes of resilience and connection, pays tribute to guides — be they ancestors, the Earth, or kindred spirits — offering strength amid life’s uncertainties.

“Alay sa Gabay” also sets the stage for Jerms’ forthcoming extended play, produced by Kashira, with this single as the first in a three-part series. Her growth as an artist, advocate, and storyteller shines through in this heartfelt debut.