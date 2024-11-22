Road sections still closed in Luzon

Eight road sections in Luzon remain closed on Friday, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In its latest advisory, the DPWH said eight national road sections remain impassable in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Cagayan Valley Region, and Central Luzon to flooding, landlside, and damged bridge.

The DPWH-Bureau of Maintenance (BOM) identified the affected roads as:

1. Apayao (Calanasan)-Ilocos Norte Road, Tanglagan, Calanasan, Apayao due to flooding

2. Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road in Tukucan and Wangwang, Tinoc, Ifugao due to landslide and roadslip

3. Kiangan-Tinoc-Buguias Road, intermittent sections in Nagacadan, Kiangan, Ifugao due to soil collapse

4. Cagayan-Apayao Road, Itawes Overflow Bridge 1 and 2, Sta Barbara, Piat, Cagayan due to scoured bridge approach

5. Jct Abbag-Nagtipunan Nueva Vizcaya Road via Dupax, La Conwap, Nagtipiunan, Quirino due to soil collapse and fallen trees.

6. Jct Victoria-Maddela Alicia-Kasibu Bdry Road, San Benigno, Alipay, Quirino due to soil collapse and fallen trees

7. Jct Abbag-Nagtipunan Nueva Vizcaya Road via Dupax, Old Gumiad, Nagtipunan, Quirino due to flooding

8. Maddela – Dinadiawan Road, Barangay Calaocan – Barangay Dinadiawan, Dipaculao, Aurora due to landslide, mudflow, and fallen electric and telco posts

The DPWH-BOM also reported roads with limited access which include:

1. Apayao-Ilocos Norte Road, Carmela Section, Calanasan, Apayao, passable to light vehicles only due to soil collapse

2. Kennon Road, Sito Camp 2, Barangay Twin Peaks, Tuba, Benguet, passable to light vehicles only due to soil collapse

3. Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road, Japas, Bobok-Bisal, Bokod, Benguet, passable to light vehicles only due to fallen trees

4. Cong. Andres Acop Cosalan Road, Benguet, passable to light vehicles only due to soil collapse/debris flow

5. Pangasinan-Nueva Vizcaya Road, Barangay Malico, San Nicolas, Pangasinan, passable to light vehicles only due to soil collapse, roadslip, and soil erosion

Meanwhile, the DPWH Disaster and Incident Management Teams have cleared and reopened a total of 59 roads that were closed due to Tropical Cyclones “Nika,” “Ofel,” and “Pepito.”

Additionally, partial cost of damage to public infrastructure now amounts to P884.20 million, which covers P369.10 million damage to roads, P14.66 million to bridges, and P500.42 million to flood control infrastructure, the DPWH said.