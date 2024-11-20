SBP taps Chua as Gilas team manager

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel team governor Alfrancis Chua has been appointed as the program director and team manager for both Gilas Pilipinas and Gilas Youth ahead of the second round of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Chua, the vice chairman of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), will now be in charge of the needs of both squads.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio is delighted to see Chua collaborate again with the national team.

“I am very happy that Alfrancis is back with Gilas. I work well with him and our only objective is to elevate Philippine basketball,” Panlilio said.

“The SBP also extends our appreciation to San Miguel Corporation (SMC) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang for supporting this decision to have Alfrancis help the program again.”

Chua has a proven track record, winning 15 PBA titles with Ginebra, San Miguel Beer, and Magnolia since becoming the head of basketball operations of SMC in 2015.

The 58-year-old sports executive was also the team manager when the Philippines ended a 61-year gold medal drought in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last year after a 70-60 win over Jordan in the final.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone said having Chua at the sidelines will be a big boost for Gilas in the Asia Cup Qualifiers.

The Philippines faces New Zealand on 21 November before facing Hong Kong three days later.

Both games will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"It was great having him on the bench motivating the players. He is such a great motivator," Cone said.

"That's one of the things that we hope to enhance the program with his presence."